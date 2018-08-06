First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 14.9% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 25.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. ValuEngine downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $111.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $106.49 and a 52 week high of $131.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Packaging Corp Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $68,452.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

