First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,020 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 38.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,608,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,306,000 after buying an additional 1,187,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,590,000 after buying an additional 3,372,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,820,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,950,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,768,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,077,000 after buying an additional 97,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,349,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,048,000 after buying an additional 480,430 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,093,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,739. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group opened at $51.43 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

