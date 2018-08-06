First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stake in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.10% of Assurant worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3,691.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 285,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after acquiring an additional 281,234 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,641,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assurant news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,331.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $108.14 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 56.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Assurant and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

