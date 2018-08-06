First Manhattan Co. Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,151 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 0.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 17.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 29.2% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 27.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $29.09 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

