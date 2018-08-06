First Manhattan Co. Has $52.99 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

In other news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

