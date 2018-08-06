First Bancshares (FBMS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

First Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.60. 21,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,909. The company has a market cap of $476.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of -0.32. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.59 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 649,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 81,244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancshares by 84.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.