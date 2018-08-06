First Bancshares (FBMS) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 47.4047822623992 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of First Bancshares traded down $0.05, hitting $38.55, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,769. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.59 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.38%. equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

