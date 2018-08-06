Financial Survey: BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC) vs. THL Credit (TCRD)

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS: BLMC) and THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and THL Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $100,000.00 242.00 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A THL Credit $78.77 million 3.30 -$7.90 million $1.21 6.58

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THL Credit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of THL Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THL Credit has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and THL Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -1,662.74% N/A N/A THL Credit -9.01% 10.84% 5.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and THL Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A THL Credit 0 4 0 0 2.00

THL Credit has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Given THL Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe THL Credit is more favorable than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Dividends

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. THL Credit pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

THL Credit beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to lower middle-market companies and invests primarily in directly originated first lien senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, it also makes second lien secured loans and subordinated, or mezzanine, debt investments, which may include an associated equity component, such as warrants, preferred stock or similar securities, and direct equity investments. Its first lien senior secured loans may be structured as traditional first lien senior secured loans or as unitranche loans. The Company’s investment activities are managed by THL Credit Advisors LLC.

