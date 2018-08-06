Financial Review: Krystal Biotech (KRYS) vs. China Biologic Products (CBPO)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) and China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of China Biologic Products shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Krystal Biotech and China Biologic Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Biologic Products 0 1 1 0 2.50

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.31%. China Biologic Products has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than China Biologic Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krystal Biotech and China Biologic Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$7.92 million ($1.48) -10.66 China Biologic Products $370.41 million 8.95 $67.94 million $4.95 20.21

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Biologic Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and China Biologic Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A N/A N/A China Biologic Products 17.76% 17.29% 14.89%

Summary

China Biologic Products beats Krystal Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also engages in developing KB105, which is in preclinical studies to treat Lamellar Ichthyosis, which is an autosomal recessive disorder. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection products for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and auto-immune deficiency diseases; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing immune globulin intravenous; human antithrombin III; Caprylate/Chromatography Purified and 20 nm virus filtration; human coagulation factor IX; human cytomegalovirus immunoglobulin; and human fibrin sealant products. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

