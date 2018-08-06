Financial Review: Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) & Apache (APA)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) and Apache (NYSE:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apache shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas and Apache, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 1 10 0 2.91 Apache 6 8 3 0 1.82

Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $18.73, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Apache has a consensus price target of $42.40, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than Apache.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Apache’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $604.30 million 4.41 -$44.40 million $0.03 506.00 Apache $6.42 billion 2.69 $1.30 billion $0.24 188.13

Apache has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Apache is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apache pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Extraction Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. Apache pays out 416.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -14.11% 0.71% 0.36% Apache 12.57% 5.21% 2.09%

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 1.2 billion barrel of oil equivalent, including 583 million barrels of crude oil, 204 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

