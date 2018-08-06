Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,562 Shares of Crane Co. (CR)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $46,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,303,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after acquiring an additional 93,264 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,423,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 103,741 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 986,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 688,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 132,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crane by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane opened at $89.57 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $71.23 and a 52-week high of $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $111.00 price objective on Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In related news, VP Curtis A. Baron, Jr. sold 5,199 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $472,433.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $656,990.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 13,150 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $1,170,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,807. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

