Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fidelity National Information Services have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Second-quarter results reflect lower expenses, partially offset by decline in revenues. The company remains well positioned for growth backed by its attractive core business with a recurring revenue model, digitization, diversified product portfolio, benefits from strategic acquisitions, as well as several ongoing strategic initiatives. Following the latest earnings release, the company raised expectations for 2018 adjusted earnings per share to $5.18-$5.34, reflecting an increase of about 21-25% year over year. However, the company remains exposed to significant competition from new entrants.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.55.

Fidelity National Information Servcs traded up $0.17, hitting $104.39, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,870. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $820,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $623,586.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,840.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,496. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

