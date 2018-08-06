Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (FNHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18, reports. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock traded down $0.09, hitting $22.95, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,596. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $302.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

