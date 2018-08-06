Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Harman International Industries (HAR) Share Price

Headlines about Harman International Industries (NYSE:HAR) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harman International Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 50.5019336357226 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Harman International Industries stock opened at $5,750.00 on Friday. Harman International Industries has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Harman International Industries alerts:

Harman International Industries Company Profile

Harman International Industries, Incorporated is engaged in the designing and engineering of connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers and enterprises, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions and connected services. The Company’s segments include Connected Car, Lifestyle Audio, Professional Solutions, Connected Services and Other.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Harman International Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harman International Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.