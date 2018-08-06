Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $30.32 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $30,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $58.83 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

