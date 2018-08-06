Fantasy Cash (FANS) Achieves Market Cap of $453,556.00

Fantasy Cash (CURRENCY:FANS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Fantasy Cash has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One Fantasy Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00001427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantasy Cash has a market cap of $453,556.00 and approximately $846.00 worth of Fantasy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014493 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00385141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00197055 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000187 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Fantasy Cash Profile

Fantasy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. Fantasy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io . Fantasy Cash’s official Twitter account is @fantasy_cashmn . The Reddit community for Fantasy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantasy Cash

Fantasy Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

