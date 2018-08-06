Fair Isaac (FICO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.50.

Shares of Fair Isaac opened at $208.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $212.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $4,106,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,942.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 14,621 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $2,909,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,634 shares of company stock worth $15,756,039 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

