Exterran (EXTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Exterran had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.01. 65,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exterran has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXTN. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exterran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

