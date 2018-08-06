Evonik Industries (EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.70 ($40.83).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €32.28 ($37.98) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

