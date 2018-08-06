Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Everspin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.66%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Everspin Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Everspin Technologies opened at $8.87 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $144.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other news, VP Thomas Andre sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $41,244.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

