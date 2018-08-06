Evergy (EVRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Since its formation, shares of Evergy have gained against its industry's decrease. The company generates a substantial volume of electricity from the wind assets, and its renewable power generation volume is ahead of the standards set in Missouri and Kansas. Merger savings, cost-saving initiatives and long-term investment to strengthen operation will help the company to improve earnings annually by 6-8% through 2021. However, the company generates a major chunk of sales come from residential and commercial customers, however unfavorable weather lowers sales volumes from these customer categories. Any delay in completion of its ongoing capital projects is going to have an adverse impact on profitability. Despite maintenance, the aging transmission and distribution assets could fail anytime, leading to unplanned outages, thereby adversely impacting business and profitability.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Evergy in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,215. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.39 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,783,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,282,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,120,000.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

