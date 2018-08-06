eServGlobal (ESG) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of eServGlobal (LON:ESG) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of eServGlobal traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01), reaching GBX 8.40 ($0.11), during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,959. eServGlobal has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

eServGlobal Company Profile

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

