Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Lessened by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 26.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $118,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.01%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

