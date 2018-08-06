Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allstate Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Research analysts at Langen Mcalenn increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a report released on Friday, August 3rd. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $98.05 on Monday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Allstate by 46.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 238,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.6% during the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 7.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 522,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $6,630,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

