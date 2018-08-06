Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Globus Medical Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GMED)

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GMED. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of Globus Medical opened at $52.69 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.03 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

In other Globus Medical news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $6,830,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Paul sold 6,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $362,230.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,080,869.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,279 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,746. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

