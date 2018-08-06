Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vale SA (VALE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vale by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vale by 54.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,080,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Vale’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vale from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

