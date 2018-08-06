Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $709,000 in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 169.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx opened at $243.32 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $203.13 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

