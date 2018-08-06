Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,636 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 265.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 94,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce opened at $37.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

In other news, SVP Paul Rice sold 1,314 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $46,633.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Youssef Zakharia sold 1,380 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $48,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,727 shares of company stock worth $3,489,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

