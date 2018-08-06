Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,221,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908,560 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,552,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,760,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,248,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,448,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,706,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,137,000 after acquiring an additional 183,853 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals opened at $21.18 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

