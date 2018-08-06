Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,276 HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 434.0% in the second quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $13,414,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 46.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 483,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after buying an additional 153,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,313 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $665,506.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,781 shares of company stock valued at $18,449,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

