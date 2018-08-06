Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Invests $2.01 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Stock

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 3.0% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

