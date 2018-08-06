Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Issues Earnings Results

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Envision Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of EVHC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.36. 1,055,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,791. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. Envision Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVHC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Envision Healthcare from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Envision Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

