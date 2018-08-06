Envestnet Inc (ENV) Position Cut by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Envestnet makes up 2.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of ENV opened at $60.05 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Anil Arora sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $33,134.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $1,568,096 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.