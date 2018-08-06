Enercare (ECI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enercare (TSE:ECI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$25.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enercare to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enercare from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Enercare to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Shares of Enercare opened at C$28.86 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Enercare has a fifty-two week low of C$16.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.93.

Enercare (TSE:ECI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enercare had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of C$279.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0832 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Enercare Company Profile

Enercare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides home and commercial services, and energy solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through Enercare Home Services, Sub-metering, and Service Experts segments. The Enercare Home Services offers water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC rental products, protection plans, and related services.

