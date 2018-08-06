Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,855,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,108,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,336,000 after purchasing an additional 293,122 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 618.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,308,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,106,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,267,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF opened at $44.21 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

