EncrypGen Market Capitalization Tops $4.01 Million (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EncrypGen has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $25,499.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncrypGen token can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00382406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00196655 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000798 BTC.

EncrypGen’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,978,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,219,914 tokens. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen . The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com

EncrypGen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

