Emily Sheffield Buys 66,667 Shares of Koovs PLC (KOOV) Stock

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV) insider Emily Sheffield bought 66,667 shares of Koovs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.05 ($13,138.94).

Shares of KOOV stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 13.41 ($0.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Koovs PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.70 ($0.74).

Get Koovs alerts:

Koovs Company Profile

Koovs plc, together with its subsidiary, Koovs Marketing Consulting Private Ltd, supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through the Koovs.com Website in India. It offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, coats and jackets, lingerie and sleepwear, and swim and beachwear for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and swimwear for men.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Koovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koovs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.