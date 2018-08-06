Emily Sheffield Buys 66,667 Shares of Koovs PLC (KOOV) Stock

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV) insider Emily Sheffield bought 66,667 shares of Koovs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.05 ($13,138.94).
Shares of KOOV stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 13.41 ($0.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Koovs PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.70 ($0.74).
Koovs Company Profile
