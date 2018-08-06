Emerald Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 200.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF opened at $30.86 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

