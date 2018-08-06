EMC Insurance Group (EMCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). EMC Insurance Group had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $168.77 million for the quarter.

Get EMC Insurance Group alerts:

EMC Insurance Group opened at $25.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. EMC Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $576.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMCI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $28.00 target price on shares of EMC Insurance Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of EMC Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, insider Lisa Anne Simonetta sold 1,487 shares of EMC Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $38,736.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $198,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Nigut sold 1,342 shares of EMC Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $34,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for EMC Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMC Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.