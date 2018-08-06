EMC Insurance Group (EMCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.
EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). EMC Insurance Group had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $168.77 million for the quarter.
EMC Insurance Group opened at $25.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. EMC Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $576.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, insider Lisa Anne Simonetta sold 1,487 shares of EMC Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $38,736.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $198,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Nigut sold 1,342 shares of EMC Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $34,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About EMC Insurance Group
EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.
