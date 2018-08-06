Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 190,000 Shares

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $18,920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,946,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,862,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $20,241,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 185,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $17,025,550.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 170,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $14,725,400.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $15,597,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,104 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $957,942.08.

On Monday, June 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,198 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,422,483.24.

On Monday, June 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 135,478 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $11,533,242.14.

On Friday, June 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,522 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $3,371,621.82.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $15,093,000.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 140,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $11,475,800.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,541,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,762,000 after buying an additional 4,022,251 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,689,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,806,000 after buying an additional 2,388,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,780,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,436,000 after buying an additional 1,926,334 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $60,658,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,407,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

