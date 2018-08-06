Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Director Luis A. Ubinas Sells 7,750 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $995,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EA stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.63 and a 12 month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

