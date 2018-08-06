Eight Capital Downgrades Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) to Sell

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a C$0.45 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.30. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 63.71% from the stock’s previous close.

BXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Bellatrix Exploration from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$1.27.

Shares of TSE:BXE opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Bellatrix Exploration has a one year low of C$1.07 and a one year high of C$3.84.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.67 million. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 49.98%.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

