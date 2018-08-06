eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Receives $26.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised eHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.76. 95,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.36. eHealth has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.11 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 41.39%. sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen O. Tauscher sold 31,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $737,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 215,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 92,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,165,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 74,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

