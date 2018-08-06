Editas Medicine (EDIT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 707.98%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 908,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,881. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $246,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,796,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $386,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,999 shares of company stock worth $2,992,109. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.