Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 38 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.87.

Booking opened at $2,029.71 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,630.56 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

