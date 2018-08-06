Ecolab (ECL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab ended the second quarter on a favorable note, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. A strong guidance instills optimism on the stock. Ecolab has also undertaken a cost-efficiency initiative that is expected to result in approximately $200 million of SG&A savings by 2021Europe, North America and Latin America drove Global Industrial regional growth in the quarter. Strength in the Global Institutional segment led by growth in the Specialty and Healthcare business lines is also a positive. Robust product portfolio and an expanding customer base are likely to drive organic sales. Despite strength in the Pest Elimination business, the Other segment declined year over year on a reported basis. Ecolab operates in highly competitive markets, which might mar prospects over the long haul. Ecolab faces pricing pressure in the Energy segment, which is likely to hurt profits.”

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.56.

Ecolab opened at $147.12 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,544,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,863.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.40 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $311,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 260,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.