easyJet (EJTTF) versus China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (CEA) Head-To-Head Analysis

easyJet (OTCMKTS: EJTTF) and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

easyJet has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. easyJet does not pay a dividend. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for easyJet and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 5.23% 9.49% 2.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares easyJet and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $6.40 billion 1.36 $386.55 million N/A N/A China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H $15.17 billion 0.55 $938.61 million $3.26 8.80

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has higher revenue and earnings than easyJet.

Summary

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H beats easyJet on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance and consultation; import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation; hotel services; travel and air ticketing agency and transportation; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 637 aircraft, including 627 passenger aircraft and 10 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

