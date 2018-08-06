Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 488 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in 3M by 2,723.3% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,071,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,847 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 21,835.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 827,359 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 14.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,016,000 after acquiring an additional 473,250 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $88,528,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.03.

Shares of 3M opened at $207.29 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

