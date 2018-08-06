Dynex Capital (DX) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dynex Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.878874364377 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,409. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 93.79% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

DX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In related news, Director Barry Igdaloff sold 9,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $61,048.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 318,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,978.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

