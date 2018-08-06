Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Dynagas LNG Partners opened at $9.12 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $316.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.11 million. equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

